Podcast of Champions: Spring Recaps

May 8 -- We recap spring practice throughout the Pac-12 in this edition of the Podcast of Champions...

Pac12Podcast.com
Breaking News

German Import Friis Commits to Cal

Cal scored its first offensive line pledge of the 2018 cycle on Monday, as German national Jasper Friis announced his commitment.


by Ryan Gorcey
BearTerritory.net
Yesterday at 8:24 PM

Vols Take the Next Step With Dontae Lucas

Fresh off a Tennessee offer, 2019 offensive lineman Dontae Lucas says he has a "great" relationship with a pair of in-state schools as well.


by Corey Bender
Scout Football
Yesterday at 6:28 PM

Strolling for Steelhead

Eric Haataja has a new take on fishing from shore.


by NAF
North American Fisherman
Yesterday at 6:06 PM
D.J. Williams transferring from Illinois

D.J. Williams is leaving the Illinois program after two seasons.


by Derek Piper
Illini Inquirer
Yesterday at 4:10 PM
A December Signing Period is Coming to CFB

College football prospects in the class of 2018 will be able to sign a letter of intent starting December 20th, 2017...


by Kevin Wade
Scout CFB
Yesterday at 2:35 PM