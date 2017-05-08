Podcast of Champions: Spring Recaps
Scout Top Stories
German Import Friis Commits to CalCal scored its first offensive line pledge of the 2018 cycle on Monday, as German national Jasper Friis announced his commitment.
BearTerritory.netYesterday at 8:24 PM
Vols Take the Next Step With Dontae LucasFresh off a Tennessee offer, 2019 offensive lineman Dontae Lucas says he has a "great" relationship with a pair of in-state schools as well.
Scout FootballYesterday at 6:28 PM
Strolling for SteelheadEric Haataja has a new take on fishing from shore.
North American FishermanYesterday at 6:06 PM
D.J. Williams transferring from IllinoisD.J. Williams is leaving the Illinois program after two seasons.
Illini InquirerYesterday at 4:10 PM