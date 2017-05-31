The Mazda CX-9 has all of the premium attributes, without the premium price. Scout's Scott Kennedy spent a week with the 3-row family hauler, and the whole family was impressed.

I spent a week with Mazda’s highly touted CX-9. The premium SUV slot is one of the hottest segments in the industry with everyone from Maserati to Bentley jumping into the fray with SUV’s of their own.

While the Mazda CX-9 isn’t swimming in the same pool as those manufacturers when it comes to brand prestige, Mazda’s premium SUV stacks up nicely with the BMW X-5 and Audi Q7 while undercutting the Germans on price significantly. More importantly, it has a usable third row. You're not going to want to put a pair of shooting guards in the back, but it's perfect for bigger families or moving the kids to the back while the grandparents take the second row.

The Signature trim level came with all of the requisite goodies to be considered premium, wood and aluminum trim, perforated leather seats and steering wheel, radar cruise control, lane assist, blind spot warning, and an impressive 12 speaker Bose sound system among other things.

Syncing to my iPhone was a snap, and the user-interface on the infotainment system. The interface has a knob just below the arm-rest, but Mazda adds the convenience of a touch screen. The ability use the touch screen disables at speed though, a decision I'll never quite understand. The navigation is real time and updates. It works well, but I don't think there's an in-car navigation that works better than a smart-phone, at least I haven't found one.

The Signature CX-9 passes the look test immediately. While many of its competitors have gotten more square and angular, the Mazda’s elongated hood and sloped roof-line cut a striking silhouette. The grille has the appearance of what can be described as an overbite as the hood protrudes over the lower bumper ever so slightly. While slightly polarizing at first, it works well with the rest of the design. I was particularly fond of the Machine Gray paint (a $300 extra).

The second row windows are huge, giving terrific range of vision for your passengers, and most of the people driving this car are going to be families. One of the drawbacks with the over-sized rear windows is that they don’t roll all the way down, which immediately drew a question from my five-year-old daughter who wanted to know why her window wasn’t all the way down. She was satisfied when I told her that was the trade-off for having such a big window.

The CX-9 puts the U in Utility when it comes to hauling. With the third row folded flat, the Mazda holds 38.2 cubic feet of gear, and with the ability to fold the second and third rows flat the CX-9 swallows a whopping 71.2 cubic feet. The rear hatch is controlled via the key fob, and it has a good range. Outside beyond my line of sight, my daughter yelled that she couldn't reach the hatch to close it, one push of the button on the fob and I hear "It's going down now daddy." It's also tow rated at 3500 pounds.

The CX-9’s 2.5 liter turbo four is rated at 250 horse power. In the age of 700+ horse power SUV’s, that might not seem like a lot, but it was more than enough for daily driving. With 310 LB of torque on tap, the big SUV can get up and go with no noticeable turbo lag.

It’s a refined engine that is incredibly quiet at low RPM’s. The first time I came to a stoplight, I looked to see how I could disable the start-stop feature, because I can’t stand start-stop engines. Good news for me (and you, because I haven’t met anyone that likes that feature), the CX-9 doesn’t have start-stop; the engine was so quiet, with a complete lack of vibration, I thought the engine was off. It wasn’t.

The turbo four never seems to want for power. It accelerates quickly down the on ramp to merge into freeway traffic, and it has plenty of power in the critical 60-80 range when passing. I found the estimated fuel economy of 26 highway to be dead on as I averaged just over 23 in mixed driving. Using regular unleaded will save you a few extra dollars at the pump as well.

Once on the highway, I appreciated the blind sport warning system, but didn't find the lane departure as useful. I had mixed feelings on the radar cruise control. On the highway, it keeps a significant distance to the car in front of you, even in its most aggressive setting. This causes two problems. First, cars are constantly getting between you and the person in front of you, and second, the distance is significant enough that the driver in front of you is much less likely to move over as you've given the appearance that you're following, not trying to pass.

I didn't use the radar cruise control on the highway after testing it, but it was perfect on two lane roads where local law enforcement is always looking to add to their budget. The radar controlled distance was perfect for a car in front of you on two lanes, and the cruise modulated the downhill speed well to keep you from breaking through the imaginary grace zone for getting a ticket.

The CX-9 was shoed with 20 inch alloy wheels and all-season tires and the ride was quiet and comfortable. The suspension handled bumps perfectly, I hardly felt them in the cabin, and there was no excess bounce.

The Bottom Line

The Mazda CX-9 out punches its price class. With an as tested price of $44,315 the top end trim level compares well to brands with significant price increases. Road test a CX-9 against a BMW X5 35i, Audi Q7 3.0, or Mercedes GLE 350, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a $15,000 (or more) difference.

The CX-9 is one of the best looking SUV's on the market and has a premium feel inside and out. With an 80 month or 60,000 mile power train warranty the CX-9 offers value, performance, and peace of mind.