Choosing Between Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff and Andrew Luck on FanDuel in Week 13

DAILY FANTASY VALUE (FANDUEL & DRAFTKINGS)
He is priced at $8.3 on FanDuel with 21.3 expected points. He is projected for 20.3. This difference translates to a -390 dollar value on FanDuel. He reached his expected point total of 21.3 FanDuel points 21 times (57%). He is 22-15 reaching his projected point total of 20.3. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Russell Wilson (20.8 FP) and Deshaun Watson (21.8 FP) are better options. He is priced at $6.2K and at this price he is expected to have 22.9 points on DraftKings. With a projection of 22.1 he is worth -217 dollars under this price. He is 21-16 reaching their expected salary based point total (57%). He is 22-15 reaching his projected point total of 22.1. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Drew Brees (24.1 FP), Tom Brady (22.2 FP), Ben Roethlisberger (23.3 FP), and Deshaun Watson (23.3 FP) are all better options.
WEEKLY FANTASY VALUE
Aaron Rodgers is projected to be the #6 quarterback the rest of the season, but this week he is projected to be #7 at his position. He is not projected to live up to his market expectation where he is the #3 quarterback based on ownership. From Week 13 to 16, Rodgers has 1 weeks that deviate from expectations which is typical of most players. Unfortunately for owners, he is not projected to have any really relatively great weeks, but is projected for one bad one.
|WEEK
|FP
|RANK
|PROJECTION (Italic = Bad WK)
|WK 13 to 16 Totals
|125
|#6
|126 COMP, 188 PASS, 1506 Yd, 10.2 Td, 2.2 Int, 14.4 RushYd, 0.3 Td
|WK 13 ARI
|23.9
|#7
|24 COMP, 37 PASS, 280 Yd, 2 Td, 0.47 Int, 2.9 RushYd, 0.06 Td
|WK 14 ATL
|25.3
|#5
|26 COMP, 38 PASS, 294 Yd, 2.1 Td, 0.47 Int, 2.9 RushYd, 0.06 Td
|WK 15 @CHI
|22.2
|#15
|25 COMP, 37 PASS, 293 Yd, 1.71 Td, 0.43 Int, 2.8 RushYd, 0.05 Td
|WK 16 @NYJ
|26.0
|#6
|25 COMP, 38 PASS, 320 Yd, 2.1 Td, 0.43 Int, 2.8 RushYd, 0.06 Td
EXPERT RANKINGS (WEEK)
The Scout projections have a lower ranking than the market, and one expert agrees with the market ranking (#3 QB). The expert consensus rank is #5. The experts rank him behind Drew Brees and ahead of Jared Goff. The projections agree that Rodgers should be ranked behind Brees, but the projections rank Goff above Rodgers.
|RANK
|PROJECTION
|DAVE RICHARD
|JAMEY EISENBERG
|HEATH CUMMINGS
|Higher
|Market #3
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|#3
|Lower
|#7
|#8
|#4
REST OF SEASON FANTASY VALUE
He is not expected to live up to high expectations based on our latest projections. Based on an ownership percentage of 100%, the market considers him to be the #3 quarterback. He is projected to be #6 averaging 24.9 FPs per week. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points that may be available via trade or off the waiver wire. Cam Newton (130 FP), Ben Roethlisberger (129 FP), and Jared Goff (133 FP) are all better options than Aaron Rodgers.
|KEY STATS
|PASSYD
|PASSTD
|PASSINT
|RUSHYD
|FP
|Projected Average per Game
|301.2
|2.0
|0.4
|16.4
|24.9
|Actual Avg Since Last Season
|274.8
|2.0
|0.4
|15.2
|23.3
PAST FANTASY PERFORMANCE (2016 TO 2018)
With 11 games played this season Rodgers is the #10 ranked QB. He is relatively weaker than stronger in more categories. The strengths are bolded below.
|2016-2018
|FP
|COMP%
|PASSYD
|PASSTD
|PASSINT
|RUSHYD
|RUSHTD
|Stats (34 Games)
|877
|810/1261, 64.2%
|9374
|76
|14
|643
|4
|QB Rank
|#9
|#24
|#18
|#7
|#25
|#8
|#13
|Average Stats
|25.8
|23.8/37.1, 64.2%
|276
|2.2
|0.4
|18.9
|0.1
|QB Rank (Averages)
|#2
|#24
|#10
|#3
|#7
|#16
|#25
|2018 & Season
|FP
|COMP%
|PASSYD
|PASSTD
|PASSINT
|RUSHYD
|RUSHTD
|Stats (11 Games)
|258
|255/413, 61.7%
|3271
|20
|1
|148
|0
|QB Rank
|#10
|#34
|#6
|#12
|#1
|#15
|#64
|Average Stats
|23.4
|23.2/37.5, 61.7%
|297
|1.8
|0.1
|13.5
|0
|QB Rank (Averages)
|#12
|#34
|#6
|#16
|#1
|#21
|#1
|2017 Season
|FP
|COMP%
|PASSYD
|PASSTD
|PASSINT
|RUSHYD
|RUSHTD
|Stats (7 Games)
|162
|154/238, 64.7%
|1675
|16
|6
|126
|0
|QB Rank
|#28
|#14
|#32
|#24
|#12
|#20
|#74
|Average Stats
|23.1
|22/34, 64.7%
|239
|2.3
|0.9
|18
|0
|QB Rank (Averages)
|#5
|#14
|#17
|#3
|#27
|#15
|#1
|2016 Season
|FP
|COMP%
|PASSYD
|PASSTD
|PASSINT
|RUSHYD
|RUSHTD
|Stats (16 Games)
|458
|401/610, 65.7%
|4428
|40
|7
|369
|4
|QB Rank
|#1
|#14
|#4
|#1
|#12
|#2
|#5
|Average Stats
|28.6
|25.1/38.1, 65.7%
|277
|2.5
|0.4
|23.1
|0.2
|QB Rank (Averages)
|#1
|#14
|#7
|#1
|#8
|#8
|#9