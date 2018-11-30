Choosing Between Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff and Andrew Luck on FanDuel in Week 13

DAILY FANTASY VALUE (FANDUEL & DRAFTKINGS)

He is priced at $8.3 on FanDuel with 21.3 expected points. He is projected for 20.3. This difference translates to a -390 dollar value on FanDuel. He reached his expected point total of 21.3 FanDuel points 21 times (57%). He is 22-15 reaching his projected point total of 20.3. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Russell Wilson (20.8 FP) and Deshaun Watson (21.8 FP) are better options. He is priced at $6.2K and at this price he is expected to have 22.9 points on DraftKings. With a projection of 22.1 he is worth -217 dollars under this price. He is 21-16 reaching their expected salary based point total (57%). He is 22-15 reaching his projected point total of 22.1. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Drew Brees (24.1 FP), Tom Brady (22.2 FP), Ben Roethlisberger (23.3 FP), and Deshaun Watson (23.3 FP) are all better options.

WEEKLY FANTASY VALUE

Aaron Rodgers is projected to be the #6 quarterback the rest of the season, but this week he is projected to be #7 at his position. He is not projected to live up to his market expectation where he is the #3 quarterback based on ownership. From Week 13 to 16, Rodgers has 1 weeks that deviate from expectations which is typical of most players. Unfortunately for owners, he is not projected to have any really relatively great weeks, but is projected for one bad one.

WEEK FP RANK PROJECTION (Italic = Bad WK) WK 13 to 16 Totals 125 #6 126 COMP, 188 PASS, 1506 Yd, 10.2 Td, 2.2 Int, 14.4 RushYd, 0.3 Td WK 13 ARI 23.9 #7 24 COMP, 37 PASS, 280 Yd, 2 Td, 0.47 Int, 2.9 RushYd, 0.06 Td WK 14 ATL 25.3 #5 26 COMP, 38 PASS, 294 Yd, 2.1 Td, 0.47 Int, 2.9 RushYd, 0.06 Td WK 15 @CHI 22.2 #15 25 COMP, 37 PASS, 293 Yd, 1.71 Td, 0.43 Int, 2.8 RushYd, 0.05 Td WK 16 @NYJ 26.0 #6 25 COMP, 38 PASS, 320 Yd, 2.1 Td, 0.43 Int, 2.8 RushYd, 0.06 Td

EXPERT RANKINGS (WEEK)

The Scout projections have a lower ranking than the market, and one expert agrees with the market ranking (#3 QB). The expert consensus rank is #5. The experts rank him behind Drew Brees and ahead of Jared Goff. The projections agree that Rodgers should be ranked behind Brees, but the projections rank Goff above Rodgers.

RANK PROJECTION DAVE RICHARD JAMEY EISENBERG HEATH CUMMINGS Higher Market #3 --------------- --------------- --------------- #3 Lower #7 #8 #4

REST OF SEASON FANTASY VALUE

He is not expected to live up to high expectations based on our latest projections. Based on an ownership percentage of 100%, the market considers him to be the #3 quarterback. He is projected to be #6 averaging 24.9 FPs per week. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points that may be available via trade or off the waiver wire. Cam Newton (130 FP), Ben Roethlisberger (129 FP), and Jared Goff (133 FP) are all better options than Aaron Rodgers.

KEY STATS PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD FP Projected Average per Game 301.2 2.0 0.4 16.4 24.9 Actual Avg Since Last Season 274.8 2.0 0.4 15.2 23.3

PAST FANTASY PERFORMANCE (2016 TO 2018)

With 11 games played this season Rodgers is the #10 ranked QB. He is relatively weaker than stronger in more categories. The strengths are bolded below.

2016-2018 FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (34 Games) 877 810/1261, 64.2% 9374 76 14 643 4 QB Rank #9 #24 #18 #7 #25 #8 #13 Average Stats 25.8 23.8/37.1, 64.2% 276 2.2 0.4 18.9 0.1 QB Rank (Averages) #2 #24 #10 #3 #7 #16 #25

2018 & Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (11 Games) 258 255/413, 61.7% 3271 20 1 148 0 QB Rank #10 #34 #6 #12 #1 #15 #64 Average Stats 23.4 23.2/37.5, 61.7% 297 1.8 0.1 13.5 0 QB Rank (Averages) #12 #34 #6 #16 #1 #21 #1

2017 Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (7 Games) 162 154/238, 64.7% 1675 16 6 126 0 QB Rank #28 #14 #32 #24 #12 #20 #74 Average Stats 23.1 22/34, 64.7% 239 2.3 0.9 18 0 QB Rank (Averages) #5 #14 #17 #3 #27 #15 #1