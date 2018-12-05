Choosing Between Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson on DraftKings in Week 14

DAILY FANTASY VALUE (DRAFTKINGS & FANDUEL)

He is projected for 21.7 DraftKings points and based on his $6.2K price he is expected to put up at least 23.1 points. He is worth -376 dollars less than his salary. He is 9-32 reaching their expected salary based point total (22%). He is 12-29 reaching his projected point total of 21.7. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Andrew Luck (22.2 FP), Matt Ryan (22.7 FP), Tom Brady (23.9 FP), Aaron Rodgers (22.7 FP), and Deshaun Watson (27.2 FP) are all better options. Based on salary ($7.7K) he is expected to put up around 20 fantasy points, but his latest FanDuel projection is for 19.2 points (a -308 dollar value). He is 12-29 reaching their expected salary based point total (29%). He is 13-28 reaching his projected point total of 19.2. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Tom Brady (21.5 FP), Dak Prescott (20.4 FP), Josh Allen (20.6 FP), and Lamar Jackson (19.6 FP) are all better options.

WEEKLY FANTASY VALUE

Jameis Winston is projected to be the #23 quarterback the rest of the season. This week he is projected to be #17 at his position. Owners will get what they expect from him where he is the #18 quarterback based on ownership. Most fantasy players have roughly 30% of their weekly projections deviate significantly from their season average, but he is projected to be more volatile than most. Expect a consistent performance with an equal number of good (1) and bad weeks.

WEEK FP RANK PROJECTION (Bold = Good, Italic = Bad) WK 14 to 16 Totals 76 #23 86 COMP, 131 PASS, 1117 Yd, 5.8 Td, 5.6 Int, 15.1 RushYd, 0.35 Td WK 14 NO 20.8 #17 23 COMP, 34 PASS, 320 Yd, 1.49 Td, 1.36 Int, 3.9 RushYd, 0.09 Td WK 15 @BAL 14.9 #30 18.1 COMP, 31 PASS, 232 Yd, 1.23 Td, 1.64 Int, 3.5 RushYd, 0.07 Td WK 16 @DAL 19.1 #23 22 COMP, 33 PASS, 282 Yd, 1.47 Td, 1.34 Int, 3.8 RushYd, 0.08 Td

EXPERT RANKINGS (WEEK)

The Scout projections have a lower ranking than the market, and the 3 experts rank him lower than the market. The expert consensus rank is #8. The experts rank him behind Carson Wentz and ahead of Dak Prescott. But the projections rank Winston above Wentzand Prescott above Winston.

RANK PROJECTION DAVE RICHARD JAMEY EISENBERG HEATH CUMMINGS Higher #11 #8 #6 Market #15 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Lower #17

REST OF SEASON FANTASY VALUE

He is not expected to live up to expectations based on our latest projections. He is owned in 81 percent of CBS leagues and this translates to an expected quarterback rank of #18. He is projected to average 18.9 FPs which translates to a position rank of #23. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points that may be available via trade or off the waiver wire. Matthew Stafford (77 FP), Marcus Mariota (80 FP), Case Keenum (81 FP), Josh Allen (87 FP), and Lamar Jackson (88 FP) are all better options than Jameis Winston.

KEY STATS PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD FP Projected Average per Game 279.2 1.5 1.4 17.5 18.9 Actual Avg Since Last Season 217.8 1.2 0.9 13.4 15.6

PAST FANTASY PERFORMANCE (2016 TO 2018)

Jameis Winston has only played in 7 games this season. It is important to note that if he played a full season, at his average, he would be ranked as the #15 QB. In 2017 he averaged 18.3 FP per game. Based on total fantasy production he was the #20 fantasy QB. He is relatively weaker than stronger in more categories. The strengths are bolded below.

2016-2018 FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (36 Games) 696 784/1242, 63.1% 9535 59 40 502 3 QB Rank #19 #34 #19 #17 #59 #12 #20 Average Stats 19.3 21.8/34.5, 63.1% 265 1.6 1.1 13.9 0.1 QB Rank (Averages) #19 #34 #13 #16 #54 #25 #32

2018 & Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (7 Games) 152 157/232, 67.7% 1941 12 11 199 1 QB Rank #28 #13 #28 #26 #28 #11 #15 Average Stats 21.6 22.4/33.1, 67.7% 277 1.7 1.6 28.4 0.1 QB Rank (Averages) #15 #13 #13 #21 #36 #9 #18

2017 Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (13 Games) 238 282/442, 63.8% 3504 19 11 135 1 QB Rank #20 #19 #13 #18 #28 #18 #16 Average Stats 18.3 21.7/34, 63.8% 270 1.5 0.8 10.4 0.1 QB Rank (Averages) #17 #19 #8 #16 #26 #27 #21