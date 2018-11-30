Choosing Between Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson on FanDuel in Week 13

DAILY FANTASY VALUE (FANDUEL & DRAFTKINGS)

He is projected for 18 FanDuel points and at $7.6K he is expected to put up 19.5 points. This difference translates to a -585 dollar value on FanDuel. He reached his expected point total of 19.5 FanDuel points 18 times (42%). He is 23-20 reaching his projected point total of 18. Even though his projected rank matches his salary based rank there are quarterbacks projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Marcus Mariota (18.1 FP) and Lamar Jackson (19.1 FP) are better options. On DraftKings, this is an unusual case where a player is worth less than their salary ($5.5K) but also have a projected rank (#12 quarterback) that is better than their salary based rank (#18). He hit this expected level of performance in 40% of games. He is 18-25 reaching his projected point total of 20. Even though his projected rank is better than his salary based rank there are quarterbacks projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Dak Prescott (20.1 FP), for example, is a better option.

WEEKLY FANTASY VALUE

We are projecting a slightly below average week for Kirk Cousins where he is projected to be the #16 quarterback, slightly under his rest of season ranking of #14. He is not projected to live up to his market expectation where he is the #13 quarterback based on ownership. Most fantasy players have roughly 30% of their weekly projections deviate significantly from their season average, but he is projected to be more volatile than most. Owners will like the projection that he is not projected for any really bad weeks but is projected for 2 good weeks.

WEEK FP RANK PROJECTION (Bold = Good WK) WK 13 to 16 Totals 106 #14 136 COMP, 192 PASS, 1458 Yd, 8 Td, 4.3 Int, 16.1 RushYd, 0.94 Td WK 13 @NE 20.0 #16 27 COMP, 39 PASS, 289 Yd, 1.44 Td, 0.89 Int, 3.2 RushYd, 0.16 Td WK 14 @SEA 20.1 #19 27 COMP, 39 PASS, 288 Yd, 1.47 Td, 0.86 Int, 3.2 RushYd, 0.16 Td WK 15 MIA 23.3 #12 27 COMP, 37 PASS, 294 Yd, 1.91 Td, 0.93 Int, 3.2 RushYd, 0.23 Td WK 16 @DET 24.6 #11 29 COMP, 39 PASS, 332 Yd, 1.81 Td, 0.66 Int, 3.2 RushYd, 0.21 Td

EXPERT RANKINGS (WEEK)

The Scout projections have a lower ranking than the market, and one expert agrees with the market ranking (#11 QB). The expert consensus rank is #15. The experts rank him behind Tom Brady and ahead of Philip Rivers. The projections agree that Cousins should be ranked behind Brady, but the projections rank Rivers above Cousins.

RANK PROJECTION DAVE RICHARD JAMEY EISENBERG HEATH CUMMINGS Higher Market #11 --------------- --------------- --------------- #11 Lower #16 #17 #16

REST OF SEASON FANTASY VALUE

He is projected to be the #14 quarterback which is slightly lower than what the market expects (#13). He is owned in 99 percent of CBS leagues and are projected to average 21.1 FPs. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points that may be available via trade or off the waiver wire. Dak Prescott (115 FP), for example, is a better option owners may want to target.

KEY STATS PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD FP Projected Average per Game 291.6 1.6 0.9 10.5 21.1 Actual Avg Since Last Season 273.4 1.8 0.7 10.4 21.7

PAST FANTASY PERFORMANCE (2016 TO 2018)

With 11 games played this season Cousins is the #12 ranked QB. He is trending down based on lower per game fantasy ranking vs 2017. He is relatively weaker than stronger in more categories. The strengths are bolded below.

2016-2018 FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (43 Games) 936 1071/1593, 67.2% 12299 74 32 382 9 QB Rank #4 #7 #3 #8 #52 #15 #4 Average Stats 21.8 24.9/37, 67.2% 286 1.7 0.7 8.9 0.2 QB Rank (Averages) #11 #7 #6 #13 #25 #34 #15

2018 & Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (11 Games) 254 318/447, 71.1% 3289 22 7 103 1 QB Rank #12 #4 #5 #9 #15 #19 #15 Average Stats 23.1 28.9/40.6, 71.1% 299 2 0.6 9.4 0.1 QB Rank (Averages) #14 #4 #5 #10 #10 #26 #21

2017 Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (16 Games) 332 347/540, 64.3% 4093 27 13 179 4 QB Rank #6 #16 #7 #8 #33 #14 #6 Average Stats 20.7 21.7/33.8, 64.3% 256 1.7 0.8 11.2 0.2 QB Rank (Averages) #10 #16 #12 #11 #20 #24 #10