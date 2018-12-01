Choosing Between Russell Wilson, Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers on DraftKings in Week 13

DAILY FANTASY VALUE (DRAFTKINGS & FANDUEL)

He is projected for 21.9 DraftKings points and based on his $6.3K price he is expected to put up at least 23.6 points. He is worth -454 dollars less than his salary. He is 16-29 reaching their expected salary based point total (36%). He is 18-27 reaching his projected point total of 21.9. With a lower than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks that are projected for more points with the same or lower salary. Drew Brees (24.1 FP), Tom Brady (22.7 FP), Ben Roethlisberger (24.1 FP), Aaron Rodgers (22.6 FP), and Deshaun Watson (23 FP) are all better options. Based on salary ($7.7K) he is expected to put up around 20 fantasy points, but his latest FanDuel projection is for 20.8 points (a +$348 dollar value). He hit this expected level of performance in 53% of games. He is 20-25 reaching his projected point total of 20.8. With a better than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks you should avoid that are projected for fewer points with the same or higher salary. Andrew Luck (19.8 FP), Matt Ryan (17 FP), Tom Brady (20.4 FP), and Aaron Rodgers (20.7 FP) are all worse options.

For contest winning DFS optimal lineups by our advanced computer projection and top experts like Mike McClure visit SportsLine's new Fantasy Hub.

WEEKLY FANTASY VALUE

We are projecting an above average week for Russell Wilson where he is projected to be the #5 quarterback, well over his rest of season ranking of #11. He is projected to beat market expectations where he is the #12 quarterback based on ownership. From Week 13 to 16, Wilson has 1 weeks that deviate from expectations which is typical of most players. Unfortunately for owners, he is not projected to have any really relatively great weeks, but is projected for one bad one.

WEEK FP RANK PROJECTION (Italic = Bad WK) WK 13 to 16 Totals 116 #11 95 COMP, 146 PASS, 1213 Yd, 10.3 Td, 3.5 Int, 23 RushYd, 0.3 Td WK 13 SF 24.8 #5 18.9 COMP, 29 PASS, 240 Yd, 2.3 Td, 0.67 Int, 4.6 RushYd, 0.07 Td WK 14 MIN 21.0 #14 18.8 COMP, 30 PASS, 241 Yd, 1.8 Td, 0.85 Int, 4.7 RushYd, 0.05 Td WK 15 @SF 23.2 #12 18.8 COMP, 29 PASS, 242 Yd, 2.1 Td, 0.64 Int, 4.5 RushYd, 0.06 Td WK 16 KC 23.5 #12 18.8 COMP, 29 PASS, 251 Yd, 2 Td, 0.78 Int, 4.6 RushYd, 0.06 Td

EXPERT RANKINGS (WEEK)

The Scout projections have a higher ranking than the market, and of the 3 experts, two have a higher rank and one has a lower rank. The expert consensus rank is #8. The experts rank him behind Andrew Luck and ahead of Tom Brady. But the projections rank Wilson above Luck.

RANK PROJECTION DAVE RICHARD JAMEY EISENBERG HEATH CUMMINGS Higher #5 #8 #5 Market #9 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Lower #11

Stream football games with SlingTV

REST OF SEASON FANTASY VALUE

He is projected to be the #11 quarterback which is slightly better than what the market expects (#12). Owned in 99% of CBS Fantasy leagues he is projected to average 23.1 fantasy points per week. With a better than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks you should avoid considering that are projected for fewer points. Philip Rivers (107 FP), for example, is a worse option.

KEY STATS PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD FP Projected Average per Game 242.6 2.0 0.7 24.2 23.1 Actual Avg Since Last Season 241.3 2.2 0.6 30.3 24.9

Make sure you visit Sportsline for picks against the spread, on totals and the money line by the computer and top handicappers.

PAST FANTASY PERFORMANCE (2016 TO 2018)

With 11 games played this season Wilson is the #9 ranked QB. He is trending down based on lower per game fantasy ranking vs 2017. He is relatively weaker than stronger in more categories. The strengths are bolded below.

2016-2018 FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (43 Games) 979 898/1408, 63.8% 10733 80 27 1076 4 QB Rank #3 #28 #8 #5 #45 #3 #13 Average Stats 22.8 20.9/32.7, 63.8% 250 1.9 0.6 25 0.1 QB Rank (Averages) #8 #28 #18 #11 #18 #11 #29

2018 & Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (11 Games) 259 206/309, 66.7% 2531 25 5 231 0 QB Rank #9 #18 #21 #6 #4 #9 #64 Average Stats 23.6 18.7/28.1, 66.7% 230 2.3 0.5 21 0 QB Rank (Averages) #11 #18 #30 #6 #4 #12 #1

2017 Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (16 Games) 412 339/553, 61.3% 3983 34 11 586 3 QB Rank #1 #33 #9 #1 #28 #2 #9 Average Stats 25.7 21.2/34.6, 61.3% 249 2.1 0.7 36.6 0.2 QB Rank (Averages) #3 #33 #15 #4 #15 #3 #12