NFL Picks: Favored Ravens, Vikings and Colts Advance to Playoffs?

Sunday, December 30, 2018

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Both the simulations and the betting lines are on the Bills to win the game, and home field advantage is a big reason why. The projected score is Bills 22 and Dolphins 20, and Buffalo is winning 55% of the sims. The Bills are -250 favorites to win which has an implied probability of 71 percent. People are betting more heavily on the Bills based on how the moneyline is moving. In their last 5 matchups the Dolphins are 3-2. In these games the Bills averaged 24 points per game and the Dolphins 23. The computer would set the spread at BUF -2.5. More of the action seems to be on the Bills with the Vegas line moving from -3.5 to -5. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Bills are 0-2-0. As an underdog, the Dolphins are 4-6-0. Their ATS record is similar to their straight up record against each other. The Dolphins are 1-0-0 against the spread vs the Bills. The average point spread in these games was Dolphins -0.7 but the Bills won by an average of 0.8 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Miami Dolphins 39.5 17.2 19.6 31% 44% 23.0 (3 Wins) Buffalo Bills -5.0 22.3 22.1 69% 55% 23.8 (2 Wins)

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

The odds and our simulations heavily favor the Packers over the Lions. The projected score is Packers 29 and Lions 22, with Green Bay winning 65% of the time. At -357 on the moneyline, the Packers implied proability to win is 78 percent. The moneyline has moved from its opening value which indicates people are wagering more money on the Packers to win. Head-to-head, the Lions are 3-2. In these games, the Lions averaged 29 and the Packers 23 ppg. The projection based point spread is GB -7. Action seems to be evenly split and the betting line has not moved from its opening -8. The Packers have a record of 4-4-0 as a favorite. The Lions have a record of 5-5-0 as an underdog. Their ATS record is similar to their straight up record against each other. The Lions have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Packers. The average point spread in these games was Lions -0.2 and they won by an average of 6.2 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Detroit Lions 45.5 18.8 21.7 25% 34% 29.4 (3 Wins) Green Bay Packers -8.0 26.7 28.8 75% 65% 23.2 (2 Wins)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Both the simulations and the betting lines are strongly on the Texans to win the game. The projected score is Texans 26 and Jaguars 18, and Houston is winning 68% of the sims. The moneyline for the Texans is -312 which translates to 76 percent (chance of winning). Bettors seem to be favoring the Jaguars since the moneyline is moving in their 'direction'. Head-to-head, the Texans are 3-2. In these games, the Jaguars averaged 24 and the Texans 16 ppg. The computer would set the spread at HOU -8. With more action on the Jaguars, oddsmakers have moved the line from +9 to +7. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Texans are 4-6-1. As an underdog, the Jaguars are 3-3-2. Their ATS record is similar to their straight up record against each other. The Texans have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Jaguars. The average point spread in these games was Jaguars -0.7 and they won by an average of 8.6 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Jacksonville Jaguars 40 16.5 18.2 27% 31% 24.4 (2 Wins) Houston Texans -7.0 23.5 26.1 73% 68% 15.8 (3 Wins)

New York Jets vs New England Patriots

The Patriots are solidly favored to win based on simulations and the current odds. The projected score is Patriots 32 and Jets 20, and New England is winning 78% of simulations. The moneyline for the Patriots is -833 which translates to 89 percent (chance of winning). The betting public is not putting more action on one side vs the other (yet) based on the lack of line movement. The Patriots have been dominating this matchup recently with a 5-0 record. In these games the Patriots averaged 28 points per game and the Jets 11. The projection based point spread is NE -12.5. With more action on the Jets, oddsmakers have moved the line from +14 to +13.5. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Patriots are 8-7-0. As an underdog, the Jets are 4-7-1. Their ATS record is similar to their straight up record against each other. The Patriots have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Jets. The Patriots were favored by an average of -2.6 points in these games and they won by an average of 16.8 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H New York Jets 46.5 16.5 19.7 15% 21% 11.2 (0 Wins) New England Patriots -13.5 30.0 32.4 85% 78% 28.0 (5 Wins)

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints

Both the simulations and the betting lines are on the Saints to win the game. The projected score is Saints 29 and Panthers 22, and New Orleans is winning 63% of the sims. The Saints are -345 favorites to win which has an implied probability of 78 percent. The current moneylines are holding steady compared to the opening lines which means bettors, so far, feel like these odds are fair. In recent seasons this has been a lopsided matchup with the Saints going 5-1. In these games the Saints averaged 28 points per game and the Panthers 22. The projection based point spread is NO -7. Action seems to be evenly split and the betting line has not moved from its opening -7.5. The Saints have a record of 7-5-0 as a favorite. The Panthers have a record of 3-3-0 as an underdog. Their ATS record is similar to their straight up record against each other. While they may be 1-5 straight up vs the Saints, the Panthers have been better against the spread. The Panthers are 1-0-0 against the spread vs the Saints. The Saints were favored by an average of -1 points in these games and they won by an average of 6.5 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Carolina Panthers 43 17.8 22.4 26% 36% 21.7 (1 Win) New Orleans Saints -7.5 25.2 29.3 74% 63% 28.2 (5 Wins)

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

The odds and our simulations favor the Giants over the Cowboys. The projected score is Giants 22 and Cowboys 18, and New York is winning 60% of the sims. The Giants are -260 favorites to win which has an implied probability of 72 percent. Bettors seem to be favoring the Cowboys since the moneyline is moving in their 'direction'. In their last 5 matchups the Cowboys are 3-2. In these games, the Cowboys averaged 19 and the Giants 11 ppg. The projection based point spread is NYG -4.5. Betting action seems to be evenly split and the line has not moved from its opening -6. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Giants are 1-0-1. As an underdog, the Cowboys are 5-3-0. Their ATS record is similar to their straight up record against each other. The Cowboys are 1-0-0 against the spread vs the Giants. The average point spread in these games was Cowboys -0.6 and they won by an average of 7.8 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Dallas Cowboys 41 17.5 17.9 31% 39% 19.0 (3 Wins) New York Giants -6.0 23.5 22.5 69% 60% 11.2 (2 Wins)

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Even though they are not favored to win based on the latest odds, the Buccaneers are the slight simulation favorite. The projected score is Buccaneers 25 and Falcons 24, and Tampa Bay is winning 51% of the sims. The moneyline for the Falcons is -130 which translates to 57 percent (chance of winning). People are betting more heavily on the Falcons based on how the moneyline is moving. The Falcons have been dominating this matchup recently with a 4-1 record. In these games, the Falcons averaged 32 and the Buccaneers 26 ppg. The computer would set the spread at TB -1. Action seems to be evenly split and the betting line has not moved from its opening TB +2. The Falcons have a record of 4-6-0 as a favorite. The Buccaneers have a record of 5-4-2 as an underdog. Their ATS history mirrors their straight up record against each other. The Falcons have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Buccaneers. The average point spread in these games was Falcons -0.6 and they won by an average of 6 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Atlanta Falcons 52 27.0 24.8 54% 49% 31.8 (4 Wins) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.0 25.0 25.1 46% 51% 25.8 (1 Win)

Oakland Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

Both the simulations and the betting lines are strongly on the Chiefs to win the game. The projected score is Chiefs 37 and Raiders 21, and Kansas City is winning 85% of simulations. The moneyline for the Chiefs is -909 which translates to 90 percent (chance of winning). The moneyline has not moved significantly which indicates that the betting public agrees with the implied betting line probabilities. The Chiefs have been dominating this matchup recently with a 4-1 record. In these games the Chiefs averaged 29 points per game and the Raiders 20. The computer would set the spread at KC -16.5. More of the action seems to be on the Chiefs with the Vegas line moving from -13.5 to -14. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Chiefs are 5-5-0. As an underdog, the Raiders are 5-8-0. Their ATS history mirrors their straight up record against each other. The Raiders have been better against the spread than straight up vs the Chiefs. The Raiders have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Chiefs. The Chiefs were favored by an average of -2.8 points in these games and they won by an average of 8.2 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Oakland Raiders 52.5 19.2 20.8 14% 14% 20.4 (1 Win) Kansas City Chiefs -14.0 33.3 37.4 86% 85% 28.6 (4 Wins)

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

The odds and our simulations favor the Vikings over the Bears. The projected score is Vikings 24 and Bears 18, and Minnesota is winning 62% of the sims. At -266 on the moneyline, the Vikings implied proability to win is 73 percent. People are betting more heavily on the Vikings based on how the moneyline is moving. Head-to-head, the Vikings are 3-2. In these games the Vikings averaged 22 points per game and the Bears 16. The computer would set the spread at MIN -5.5. With more action on the Bears, oddsmakers have moved the line from +6.5 to +6. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Vikings are 6-2-1. As an underdog, the Bears are 2-1-0. While they may be 2-3 straight up vs the Vikings, the Bears have been better against the spread. The Bears have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Vikings. The average point spread in these games was Bears -0.5 but the Vikings won by an average of 5.8 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Chicago Bears 40.5 17.2 18.2 29% 37% 16.4 (2 Wins) Minnesota Vikings -6.0 23.3 23.7 71% 62% 22.2 (3 Wins)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The odds and our simulations heavily favor the Steelers over the Bengals. The projected score is Steelers 32 and Bengals 20, with Pittsburgh winning 76% of the time. The moneyline for the Steelers is -900 which translates to 90 percent (chance of winning). The current moneylines are holding steady compared to the opening lines which means bettors, so far, feel like these odds are fair. The Steelers have been dominating this matchup recently with a 5-0 record. In these games the Steelers averaged 26 points per game and the Bengals 18. The computer would set the spread at PIT -11. Bettors seem to be favoring the Bengals with the Vegas moving from +16.5 to +14.5. The Steelers have a record of 3-6-1 as a favorite. The Bengals have a record of 5-4-0 as an underdog. Their ATS history mirrors their straight up record against each other. The Steelers have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Bengals. The average point spread in these games was Bengals -0.3 but the Steelers won by an average of 7.4 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Cincinnati Bengals 45.5 15.5 20.5 13% 24% 18.2 (0 Wins) Pittsburgh Steelers -14.5 30.0 31.6 87% 76% 25.6 (5 Wins)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Redskins

The Eagles are favored to win based on simulations and the current odds despite being on the road. The projected score is Eagles 26 and Redskins 21, with Philadelphia being given a 60% chance of winning. The Eagles are -303 favorites to win which has an implied probability of 75 percent. The current moneylines are holding steady compared to the opening lines which means bettors, so far, feel like these odds are fair. Head-to-head, the Eagles are 3-2. In these games, the Eagles averaged 27 and the Redskins 22 ppg. The computer would set the spread at PHI -5. Betting action seems to be evenly split and the line has not moved from its opening WAS +6.5. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Eagles are 3-7-1. As an underdog, the Redskins are 8-4-0. Their ATS history mirrors their straight up record against each other. The Eagles have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Redskins. The average point spread in these games was Eagles -1.1 and they won by an average of 5.2 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Philadelphia Eagles 42 24.2 26.1 72% 60% 26.8 (3 Wins) Washington Redskins +6.5 17.8 21.1 28% 39% 21.6 (2 Wins)

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

The odds and our simulations heavily favor the Ravens over the Browns. The projected score is Ravens 27 and Browns 18, and Baltimore is winning 70% of the sims. At -286 on the moneyline, the Ravens implied proability to win is 74 percent. The moneyline has moved from its opening value which indicates people are wagering more money on the Ravens to win. The Ravens have been dominating this matchup recently with a 4-1 record. In these games the Ravens averaged 23 points per game and the Browns 12. The computer would set the spread at BAL -9. Betting action seems to be evenly split and the line has not moved from its opening -6.5. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Ravens are 4-7-0. As an underdog, the Browns are 7-4-0. Their ATS record is similar to their straight up record against each other. While they may be 1-4 straight up vs the Ravens, the Browns have been better against the spread. The Browns have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Ravens. The Ravens were favored by an average of -0.6 points in these games and they won by an average of 10.8 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Cleveland Browns 40.5 17.0 17.9 29% 29% 11.8 (1 Win) Baltimore Ravens -6.5 23.5 27.1 71% 70% 22.6 (4 Wins)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos

Both the simulations and the betting lines are on the Chargers to win the game despite being on the road. The projected score is Chargers 24 and Broncos 20, and Los Angeles is winning 59% of simulations. At -303 on the moneyline, the Chargers implied probability to win is 75 percent. The current moneylines are holding steady compared to the opening lines which means bettors, so far, feel like these odds are fair. In their last 5 matchups the Broncos are 3-2. In these games, the Chargers averaged 21 and the Broncos 17 ppg. The projection based point spread is LAC -4. Action seems to be evenly split and the betting line has not moved from its opening DEN +6.5. The Chargers have a record of 4-6-0 as a favorite. The Broncos have a record of 4-2-0 as an underdog. Their ATS record is similar to their straight up record against each other. The Broncos are 1-0-0 against the spread vs the Chargers. The average point spread in these games was Chargers -1.4 and they won by an average of 3.4 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Los Angeles Chargers 43 24.8 24.2 72% 59% 20.8 (2 Wins) Denver Broncos +6.5 18.2 20.1 28% 40% 17.4 (3 Wins)

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

The odds and our simulations heavily favor the Seahawks over the Cardinals. The projected score is Seahawks 25 and Cardinals 15, and Seattle is winning 74% of simulations. The Seahawks are -769 favorites to win which has an implied probability of 88 percent. The current moneylines are holding steady compared to the opening lines which means bettors, so far, feel like these odds are fair. They both have 2 wins head-to-head in recent seasons with one tie.In these games the Seahawks averaged 21 points per game and the Cardinals 20. The computer would set the spread at SEA -10. Bettors seem to be favoring the Cardinals with the Vegas moving from +13.5 to +13. The Seahawks have a record of 4-2-1 as a favorite. The Cardinals have a record of 6-6-1 as an underdog. The Cardinals have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the Seahawks. The Seahawks were favored by an average of -0.7 points in these games and they won by an average of 0.8 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Arizona Cardinals 39 13.0 15.4 15% 25% 19.8 (2 Wins) Seattle Seahawks -13.0 26.0 25.4 85% 74% 20.6 (2 Wins)

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

The odds and our simulations heavily favor the Rams over the 49ers. The projected score is Rams 33 and 49ers 23, with Los Angeles winning 72% of the time. The Rams are -500 favorites to win which has an implied probability of 83 percent. Bettors seem to be favoring the Rams since the moneyline is moving that way. Head-to-head, the 49ers are 3-2. In these games, the 49ers averaged 27 and the Rams 23 ppg. The projection based point spread is LAR -10. Bettors seem to be favoring the Rams as the Vegas line has moved from -6 to -10.5. The Rams have a record of 6-7-2 as a favorite. The 49ers have a record of 5-6-0 as an underdog. While they may be 2-3 straight up in previous matchups, the Rams have been better against the spread. The Rams have the ATS edge head to head going 1-0-0 vs the 49ers. The Rams were favored by an average of -1.7 points in these games but the 49ers won by an average of 3.8 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H San Francisco 49ers 48.5 19.0 23.1 20% 28% 26.6 (3 Wins) Los Angeles Rams -10.5 29.5 33.0 80% 72% 22.8 (2 Wins)

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Both the simulations and the betting lines are on the Colts to win the game despite being on the road. The projected score is Colts 23 and Titans 21, with Indianapolis winning 55% of the latest sims. The Colts are -172 favorites to win which has an implied probability of 63 percent. The moneyline has moved from its opening value which indicates people are wagering more money on the Colts to win. In their last 5 matchups the Colts are 3-2. In these games, the Colts averaged 27 and the Titans 22 ppg. The computer would set the spread at IND -2. More of the action seems to be on the Colts as the Vegas line has moved from +1.5 to 3. Coming into this game as a favorite, the Colts are 4-3-1. As an underdog, the Titans are 6-3-0. Their ATS history mirrors their straight up record against each other. The Colts are 1-0-0 against the spread vs the Titans. The average point spread in these games was Colts -0.2 and they won by an average of 5 points.

EXPECTATIONS ODDS VEGAS PROJ ML% SIM% PAST H2H Indianapolis Colts 44.5 23.8 22.9 61% 55% 26.8 (3 Wins) Tennessee Titans +3.0 20.7 20.8 39% 44% 21.8 (2 Wins)

