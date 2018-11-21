Russell Wilson is Worth +$229 More Than $5.6K on DraftKings... and Ranked Ahead of Baker Mayfield

DAILY FANTASY VALUE (DRAFTKINGS & FANDUEL)

He is priced at $5.6K and at this price he is expected to have 19.6 points on DraftKings. With a projection of 20.4 he is worth +$229 over this price. He reached his expected point total of 19.6 DraftKings points 23 times (52%). He is 21-23 reaching his projected point total of 20.4. With a better than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks you should avoid that are projected for fewer points with the same or higher salary. Eli Manning (17.7 FP), Carson Wentz (19.8 FP), Ryan Fitzpatrick (3.6 FP), and Lamar Jackson (19.4 FP) are all worse options. He is projected for 19.3 FanDuel points and at $7.7K he is expected to put up 18.6 points. This difference translates to a +$290 FanDuel value. He hit this expected level of performance in 55% of games. Even though his projected rank matches his salary based rank there are quarterbacks to avoid who are projected for fewer points with the same or higher salary. Carson Wentz (18.3 FP), for example, is a worse option.

WEEKLY FANTASY VALUE

We are projecting an above average week for Russell Wilson where he is projected to be the #8 quarterback, well over his rest of season ranking of #11. He is projected to beat market expectations where he is the #13 quarterback based on ownership. Most fantasy players have roughly 30% of their weekly projections deviate significantly from their season average, but he is projected to be more volatile than most. Expect a consistent performance with an equal number of good (1) and bad weeks.

WEEK FP RANK PROJECTION (Bold = Good, Italic = Bad) WK 12 to 16 Totals 136 #11 111 COMP, 170 PASS, 1380 Yd, 12.2 Td, 4.5 Int, 29 RushYd, 0.39 Td WK 12 @CAR 22.4 #8 19.5 COMP, 28 PASS, 241 Yd, 1.9 Td, 0.68 Int, 4.8 RushYd, 0.06 Td WK 13 SF 24.7 #5 18.2 COMP, 29 PASS, 229 Yd, 2.4 Td, 0.69 Int, 4.8 RushYd, 0.07 Td WK 14 MIN 19.4 #19 17.5 COMP, 29 PASS, 213 Yd, 1.74 Td, 0.98 Int, 4.8 RushYd, 0.06 Td WK 15 @SF 24.2 #6 18.6 COMP, 28 PASS, 238 Yd, 2.2 Td, 0.64 Int, 4.8 RushYd, 0.07 Td WK 16 KC 22.7 #14 18.3 COMP, 29 PASS, 234 Yd, 1.99 Td, 0.82 Int, 4.8 RushYd, 0.07 Td

EXPERT RANKINGS (WEEK)

The Scout projections have a higher ranking than the market, and of the 3 experts, two have a higher rank and one has a lower rank. The expert consensus rank is #9. The experts rank him behind Carson Wentz and ahead of Kirk Cousins. But the projections rank Wilson above Wentz.

RANK PROJECTION DAVE RICHARD JAMEY EISENBERG HEATH CUMMINGS Higher #8 #5 #8 Market #10 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Lower #13

REST OF SEASON FANTASY VALUE

Based on an ownership percentage of 99%, the market considers him to be the #13 quarterback. He is projected to be #11 averaging 22.7 FPs per week. With a better than expected projection rank there are other quarterbacks you should avoid considering that are projected for fewer points. Jared Goff (132 FP) and Carson Wentz (121 FP) are worse options.

KEY STATS PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD FP Projected Average per Game 230.0 2.0 0.8 27.0 22.7 Actual Avg Since Last Season 237.5 2.2 0.6 31.3 24.8

PAST FANTASY PERFORMANCE (2016 TO 2018)

With 10 games played this season Wilson is the #11 ranked QB. He is trending down based on lower per game fantasy ranking vs 2017. He is relatively weaker than stronger in more categories. The strengths are bolded below.

2016-2018 FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (42 Games) 953 876/1377, 63.6% 10394 78 27 1072 4 QB Rank #3 #28 #8 #5 #45 #3 #13 Average Stats 22.7 20.9/32.8, 63.6% 247 1.9 0.6 25.5 0.1 QB Rank (Averages) #8 #28 #20 #11 #18 #10 #29

2018 & Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (10 Games) 233 184/278, 66.2% 2192 23 5 227 0 QB Rank #11 #17 #23 #5 #5 #8 #64 Average Stats 23.3 18.4/27.8, 66.2% 219 2.3 0.5 22.7 0 QB Rank (Averages) #12 #17 #31 #5 #4 #12 #1

2017 Season FP COMP% PASSYD PASSTD PASSINT RUSHYD RUSHTD Stats (16 Games) 412 339/553, 61.3% 3983 34 11 586 3 QB Rank #1 #33 #9 #1 #28 #2 #9 Average Stats 25.7 21.2/34.6, 61.3% 249 2.1 0.7 36.6 0.2 QB Rank (Averages) #3 #33 #15 #4 #15 #3 #12